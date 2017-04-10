× Wrestling legend Ric Flair kicked out of Fort Wayne bar after insulting bartender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – He’ll emcee the upcoming Indy 500 Snake Pit concert next month, but wrestling legend Ric Flair was ordered to leave a Fort Wayne bar Sunday night.

According to our media partners at the IndyStar, Flair insulted a bartender and was kicked out. An employee at The Deck at the Gas House in Fort Wayne said Flair was acting “like a moron” and called one of the bartenders a “fat a**” and a “dumba**.”

Flair was in the establishment for about five minutes before he made the comments. Restaurant manager Laurie Schrader said she told Flair to leave promptly, according to WANE.

Flair was in Fort Wayne for the “Heroes and Legends” event at Memorial Coliseum. He’ll be back in Indiana soon, when he serves as master of ceremonies for the Indy 500 Snake Pit concert on May 28.

When you see Ric Flair at the deck and then promptly see him getting kicked out like 5 minutes later 😂 — Billy Pasquale (@Sir_William16) April 9, 2017

When you're chillin at the deck and @RicFlairNatrBoy shows up, then gets kicked out within 5mins! Pregaming for the snakepit🤘 — Nicholas AA (@nikkolas_92) April 9, 2017