Xavier guard, former Park Tudor star Trevon Bluiett arrested for marijuana possession

CARMEL, Ind. – Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett was arrested for possession of marijuana Monday afternoon.

Bluiett was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Carmel 4:30 p.m., according to Lt. Joe Bickel.

He faces a possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hashish, which is a class B misdemeanor.

Two weeks ago, Bluiett declared for the NBA draft but said he wouldn’t hire an agent, leaving the door open to a return to college. NBADraft.net’s latest mock draft has Bluiett going late in the second round (No. 56 to Brooklyn). DraftExpress.com doesn’t have him being drafted.

The 22-year-old was a standout at Park Tudor. His 2,568 career points at Park Tudor rank sixth all-time in state history, according to our newsgathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.