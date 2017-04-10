Xavier guard, former Park Tudor star Trevon Bluiett arrested for marijuana possession

Strong to severe storms with potential for hail, strong winds expected in central Indiana
Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers handles the ball on offense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. – Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett was arrested for possession of marijuana Monday afternoon.

Bluiett was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Carmel 4:30 p.m., according to Lt. Joe Bickel.

He faces a possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hashish, which is a class B misdemeanor.

Two weeks ago, Bluiett declared for the NBA draft but said he wouldn’t hire an agent, leaving the door open to a return to college. NBADraft.net’s latest mock draft has Bluiett going late in the second round (No. 56 to Brooklyn). DraftExpress.com doesn’t have him being drafted.

The 22-year-old was a standout at Park Tudor. His 2,568 career points at Park Tudor rank sixth all-time in state history, according to our newsgathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.