April 11,1965 – Indiana's deadliest tornado outbreak occurred on this date

April 11, 1965 – it was 52 years ago today the deadliest tornado outbreak in state history occurred. 137 Hoosiers died as a swarm of tornadoes raked the state. 10 tornadoes across 18 counties in only a matter of a few hours.

37 Tornadoes would touch down in 6 states that day killing 258 and injuring 3000.

The historical image of the twin F4 tornadoes that struck the Midway trailer park near Dunlap was photographed by Elkhart Truth photographer Paul Huffman.



A 800 yard wide tornado would kill 25 near Kokomo. 84 people would die in Elkhart County alone.