Bloomington man accused of stealing semi wrecker, leading police on chase

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police arrested a man accused of stealing a semi wrecker and leading officers on a chase.

Police initiated a pursuit of a stolen semi wrecker on Sunday, April 9 at 9:24 p.m. The pursuit led officers through the north side of the city. Officers used stop sticks, and the pursuit came to an end at Monroe Street and Oris Drive after the driver ran into a tree.

The suspected driver was identified as William Bennett, 23, and he refused commands from officers. Officers directed bean bag rounds at Bennett, and he was taken into custody.

He was taken to IU Health for jail clearance and later transported to the Monroe County Jail. Bennett has been charged with vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement, OWI and leaving the scene of an accident because he knocked over a stop sign during the pursuit.