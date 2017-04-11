× David Letterman’s mother, Dorothy Mengering, dies at 95, publicist confirms

Dorothy Mengering has died at the age of 95. She’s the mother of late night TV legend David Letterman.

Letterman’s publicist Tom Keaney confirmed the news to CNN Tuesday night.

Dorothy often made guest appearances on The Late Show as “Dave’s Mom” or “Dave’s Mom Dorothy.”

Her death comes just one day before David Letterman’s 70th birthday.

The current host of the Late Show, Stephen Colbert, tweeted his condolences.

I'm so sorry to hear of Dorothy Mengering's death, and so grateful that Dave shared her with us. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 12, 2017

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.