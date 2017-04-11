× Gun permit requests skyrocket in Carroll County as Delphi investigation continues

DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department says they have seen a skyrocketing amount of requests for gun permits in the area.

Officers believe the double murders of Abby Williams and Libby German may have led to the spike.

“For a small county, we have quite a bit of permits in the first place that are issued, but for the most part, it was just folks that said I have been putting this off for a long time and this was the push for them to say they were going to do it,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

Leazenby says the ongoing manhunt and murders have many people on edge, worried the killer or killers is in the area.

“I have noticed that people lock their doors more often and take the keys out of the car at night. There has been an increase in people proactively trying to protect themselves and their families,” said Leazenby.

In just the past two months, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has received nearly 200 requests. That is at least double the amount the sheriff says he usually has.

“I still feel this is small town USA. I still feel like we are safe in the area and with the aspect that more people are protecting themselves or at least taking the steps to protect themselves,” said Leazenby.

As police continue their investigation, the sheriff says more gun permit requests are rolling in. The department suggests that people also sign up for training as well.