Indianapolis 8-year-old battling cancer plays basketball with Golden State Warriors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 8-year-old boy battling cancer at Riley Hospital for Children hopped on a plane to California last Sunday so that he could play basketball with the Golden State Warriors.

Brody Stephens loves basketball. Scratch that. Brody lives and breathes basketball. His dad played in high school and college, and he grew up playing with his three older brothers.

Brody was a basketball star at Sugar Creek Elementary in New Palestine. But his life changed forever during a game in 2015. Jason Stephens, Brody’s dad, recalls his son rushing to him on the sidelines and saying, “Dad, I’m too tired. I can’t play anymore.” And that’s when he knew something was wrong.

Brody was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a disease with which he was all too familiar. He also battled it as a baby.

So Brody has spent the past two years at Riley Hospital for Children, enduring countless treatments and repeating his mantra, “Never give up.”

Brody passes the time by watching basketball and reading up on his favorite player, Steph Curry. Last November, Steph Curry surprised him with a visit when he was in town to play the Pacers.

Yesterday, Brody got to meet up with his favorite player again, but this time it was in California. According to the IndyStar, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr texted his dad on Christmas and invited Brody to play basketball with his team. So Brody spent the past 48 hours hanging out with one of the best teams in the NBA, and he was the ball boy during their game against the Utah Jazz.