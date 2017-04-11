× Indianapolis father robbed at gunpoint while holding 2-year-old son

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father is robbed at gunpoint while holding his 2-year-old son.

It happened Monday night on the city’s south side.

Getting home from work the victim and his girlfriend found themselves confronted by two armed thieves at an apartment complex near Madison Ave. and E Stop 11 Road.

“He said, ‘Give me your money’ and put the gun to my head,” said victim Crescencio Tello-Perez.

The most terrifying part of the stick up, Crescencio says he was holding his 2-year-old son Ulysses in his arms at the time. That’s a helpless feeling that still gets him emotional.

“I love my boy. It was very scary man,” said Tello-Perez.

During the robbery, the young boy actually woke up and found himself being threatened.

“Very scary because my baby he woke up and they pointed the gun at him too. It’s very scary man,” said Tello-Perez.

With one robber holding him and his son at gunpoint, a second thief threatened his girlfriend and two others suspects stood back by a dumpster. The whole crime took just seconds.

“It happens very fast. You can’t even ask people to help. It’s just over in like one minute. It’s very fast,” said Tello-Perez.

During the entire crime, the young father said he really only had one thought in his head. He wanted to cooperate and live to tell the tale.

“Take my van. Take my phone. Take everything. Just don’t take my life,” said Tello-Perez.

According to the police report, the thieves ran away but not before issuing one last threat telling the victims, “Don’t move until we leave because we shoot people for fun.”

Luckily, the thieves left without hurting the couple or the boy.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.