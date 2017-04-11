× IU’s Thomas Bryant to declare for NBA draft, will not hire agent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just one day after sophomore forward OG Anunouby announced his departure from Indiana for the NBA, Hoosiers big man Thomas Bryant has declared for the NBA draft.

Bryant, however, will not hire an agent, leaving the door open for a return to Bloomington should he not gauge enough league interest.

Last season, the 6-foot-10-inch sophomore averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report Thomas’ decision. Goodman cited NBA executives who predict Bryant would likely be a second round pick, should he elect to stay in the draft.

The deadline for student-athletes to make a decision whether to remain in the draft process or return to their college programs is May 24.

This is the third Hoosier to explore NBA waters since head coach Archie Miller was announced as the Hoosiers head coach. James Blackmon Jr., like Bryant, has declared but not hired an agent. Goodman was first to report Anunoby’s decision to declare for the draft and hire an agent. Anunoby tore his ACL on January 18, ending his sophomore season. Anunoby is projected to be a first round pick.