Man arrested on driving while intoxicated charge after fiery Alexandria crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Madison County man in connection with last week’s fiery crash in Alexandria.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said Cody Vaughn is charged with driving while intoxicated with serious injury, a Level 5 felony, and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He also faces a driving infraction.

Police said Vaughn was behind the wheel Thursday night when his car crashed into a high-pressure gas line. Vaughn, his wife and two children were injured and taken to Indianapolis-area hospitals.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call from IU Health Methodist Hospital that Vaughn left the facility without being discharged around 5:30 p.m. Monday and may have still had an IV in his arm.

Deputies found Vaughn and his wife at their last known address on County Road 200 East. Vaughn was taken to the Madison County Jail.

The crash caused flames to shoot up 40 feet in the air and forced Vectren to shut off gas to about 100 homes Thursday and Friday. Other customers were without electricity for several hours, and the crash also disrupted cell phone and cable service for some residents.

Investigators had previously said that Vaughn was driving on a suspended license and that alcohol likely played a role in the crash.