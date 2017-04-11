× Man sought in connection with Circle K robbery on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery on the near north side.

The robbery occurred at 11:39 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the Circle K located at 2104 North Capitol Avenue. Police say the suspect grabbed the deposit from the manager of the convenience store.

The suspect fled in a silver two door vehicle with a sun roof and dent over the right front wheel. No weapon was used or seen during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.