Morel mushroom hunting season officially underway in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Spring has sprung, and that means it’s morel mushroom hunting season in Indiana! According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the best time for morel hunting is during the spring between April and May.

They are up! Just don't forget to get permission from landowners before you pursue these fungi on private property. #indianaico pic.twitter.com/tPNMQFaWEe — ICO District 7 (@icodistrict7) April 8, 2017

What are morel mushrooms?

Morels are found throughout North America, and they are probably the best known edible mushroom. They range in color from black to blonde, and they can grow to be up to a foot tall.

However, most of the time, they grow to height of three to five inches.

Why do people hunt morel mushrooms?

Morel mushroom hunting is popular for several reasons. Many people love the taste of morels and describe the taste as “nutty” and “meaty.” They’re commonly eaten cooked or dried.

Also, because they’re so popular and not found anywhere but in the wild, foragers commonly sell morels and make up to $50 per pound. It’s important to note that anyone who wants to sell morels must be properly certified.

Where are they most commonly found?

They typically grow on the edge of forested areas, and they often grown around ash, aspen, elm, and oak trees. They thrive in moist soil around decayed vegetation, so search for dead trees and leaf piles.

It’s also important to make sure you are not trespassing on anyone’s property while morel hunting.