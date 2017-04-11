× Morning storms ending…cooler, drier air works for the next few days!

After a stormy Monday, the cold front is on the move this morning! The eastern movement is pushing the rain and storms SLOWLY out of Indiana. All rain and storms should be clear of the state by 1:00pm this afternoon. This mainly pertains to the southern 1/2 of the state, where the current storms are now falling. The front will usher in drier, cooler air for this afternoon and bring all morning rain/storms to an end. As the front slowly works into Ohio, humidity will drop bringing in fresher conditions. Some counties north are already feeling this…

Dry weather will hold for the next few days, making for a nice Spring feel. Additional rain and storms will gather by Friday and off and on through the holiday weekend. Plenty of dry hours should be expected and temperatures will begin to trend warmer!