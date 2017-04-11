× New turn lanes coming to I-465 and U.S. 421/Michigan Road interchange

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Contractors plan to begin work on or after April 17 on a $1.4 million project to add turn lanes at the Interstate 465 and U.S. 421/Michigan Road interchange on the north side of Indianapolis.

The first phase of construction will temporarily shift all lanes of southbound Michigan Road to the right, shift the alignment of the eastbound to northbound left-turn radius, and shorten the northbound to westbound left-turn lane to accommodate partial removal of the concrete median curb. All lanes and turn motions will remain open. This phase is scheduled to last through the end of April, weather depending.

Subsequent phases of construction will temporarily shift traffic and restrict one lane on the eastbound I-465 Exit 27 ramp to Michigan Road as the ramp is widened for an additional lane.

Specific schedule updates and traffic restrictions will be announced in advance of each phase of the project. Construction is anticipated to be complete by November/ 2017.

The project seeks to increase capacity and improve traffic flow at the interchange by:

Lengthening the existing northbound Michigan Rd. right-turn lane to eastbound I-465,

Adding a second left-turn lane on southbound U.S. 421 to eastbound I-465,

Adding a third left-turn lane on the eastbound I-465 exit ramp to northbound U.S. 421

All interchange ramps are planned to remain open during the project. Some lanes at the interchange