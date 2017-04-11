× Pleasant Wednesday in store before rain chances return

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! It’s been a cooler day with clouds holding strong over central Indiana. This, after we saw strong thunderstorms yesterday that produced heavy rain and hail. Here’s a look at the hail reports from Monday’s storms. The largest was in Lafayette with a report of 1.75 inch hail.

Rainfall amounted to 0.46 inches in Indy with higher amounts in training thunderstorms in central Indiana. Lightning even struck the tallest building in Indiana Monday night! Check out the view from our exclusive FOX 59 camera in Downtown Indy.

Tonight will bring a clear sky with lows in the low 40s and light winds. Wednesday will be fantastic with highs in the upper 60s under a sunny sky and light north winds shifting east.

Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s with a slight chance of t-storms, especially north and west of Indianapolis. Warmer air will move in for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Easter will bring the best chance of rain and t-storms as a cold front moves through. If you’re planning on doing any Easter egg hunts, the morning hours (as of now) favor some dry time. –Danielle Dozier