Terre Haute police release phone call in connection with high school threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Police released phone calls made during a threat last week in Vigo County that led to a large police presence at Terre Haute North High School.

A caller identifying himself as “Michael” said he’d stolen his father’s AR-15 and was also armed with pipe bombs. He called police headquarters around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and the call went to Vigo County Central Dispatch, according to WTHI.

The caller said he was inside a restroom at the high school with the weapons.

“You think this is a prank? I can prove to you that it’s not… I mean, I just need $10,000 in a duffle bag outside the school,” the caller said.

“And I need it in the next 25 minutes or else I’m leaving this bathroom, walking into my classroom and shooting my colleagues and my teacher. Then I’m going to the next classroom and doing the exact same thing. ”

“Okay… can you tell me what your name is?” the dispatcher asked.

“My name is Michael, and I’m not going to disclose my last name.”

The caller said he “couldn’t disclose” why he needed the money.

“I will open fire on the police,” he said. “And I’m really sick of these a**holes at the school, too. So I’m willing to go into that classroom right now and blow everybody’s head off. I do not care. And then kill myself.”

The call lasted about 45 minutes, and several dispatchers spoke to the caller.

“We’re going to use every resource to try and find out who caused this incident,” Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse told WTHI.

Plasse said tracing the call isn’t an easy task.

“Without being too specific, it’s just not what it appears. It’s not like you can look on your caller ID and see that number, because that didn’t occur in this case,” Plasse said.

Plasse said the case left so many people concerned. He admitted that he’s “frustrated” that he doesn’t have an answer when people ask him who’s responsible.

Plasse said the department has asked the FBI to assist in investigating the threat.

The calls contain language that some viewers may find objectionable. Viewer discretion advised.