Amidst growth, Westfield Washington Schools asking for money to renovate buildings

WESTFIELD, Ind. - Westfield Washington Schools is planning to ask taxpayers to open their check books this May to pay for new construction at it's schools.

“Strong schools build strong communities and a quality education in Westfield is something that this community is very proud of," Superintendent Sherry Grate said. "The whole purpose for this referendum is to be able to provide us the opportunity to do expansions and renovations at the Westfield Intermediate School, Westfield Middle School, and Westfield High School. And then in addition to that, there were dollars set aside to update and maintain our other facilities.”

The district has gained 1,000 students in the last five years and is expected to add up to 1,700 more students over the next decade, Grate said.

The City of Westfield lead the state in new home builds in 2016 with 682 homes.

“Our major growth right now is in grades five through twelve," Grate said. "The enrollment is here."

The referendum would costs homeowners $.30 for $100 of assessed value or about $380 a year for the owner of a $250,000 home.

It would generate about $90 million over 20 years.

"There are lots of families moving to our community that are new and they are moving here because of the schools," Grate said.

In addition to infrastructure, the referendum would allow the school district to expand it's curriculum.

"That would be in the areas of STEM... and also really be able to look at a comprehensive fine and performing arts program in our school district," Grate said. "(We are) also looking at vocational programming and further developing our college and career pathways for our students.”

There are public meetings on the referendum planned for April 24 and April 27 for residents to ask questions about the project, Grate said.

If the referendum does not pass, Grate explained the district would likely have to go to taxpayers with a new plan in November.