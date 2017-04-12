× UPDATE: 1 killed in small plane crash in Bartholomew Co.

HARTSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities say one person was killed in a small plane crash in Bartholomew County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Bartholomew County dispatch, the crash occurred at 20950 E County Rd 200 N which is about three miles south of Hartsville just before 1 p.m.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone else was injured. We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as more information is made available.