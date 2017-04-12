× Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day with this deluxe version of the classic sandwich

Happy National Grilled Cheese Day! Cheese is obviously the most important part of the grilled cheese sandwich. I don’t recommend using more than two types of cheese at once because you don’t want the flavors to overpower one another. If you do use more than one type of cheese, make sure they complement each other and pair well before you stick them on a sandwich.

If you’re stuck in a rut and you’re looking to try something new, Kareen Stephens, Brand Manager at Schuman Cheese, shared some advice on her favorite cheeses for grilled cheese sandwiches.

She says soft cheeses work really well and offer a fabulous melt.

“Our Cello Fontal has a smooth, creamy texture with a mild flavor that offers an amazingly gooey melt.Asiago is also great for melting and has a nice sweet and balanced flavor. One cheese that is sure to upgrade any grilled cheese recipe is Tallegio, which has a strong pungent exterior that reveals a delicious buttery soft cheese inside,” Stephens said.

Since a lot of the soft cheeses have a mild flavor, she recommends pairing them with cheese that has a sharper flavor like Copper Kettle Parmesan and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Yield: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, divided

1 egg

2 slices sourdough bread

2 slices sharp cheddar cheese

3 slices bacon

1/2 avocado, sliced

2 slices gouda cheese

Directions

Add 1 Tablespoon butter to a skillet on medium heat. Once melted, add an egg and cook for two minutes on one side before flipping it to cook on the other side. Cook one minute longer, and remove from pan and set aside. Add another Tablespoon of butter to skillet and let melt. Use 1 Tablespoon to butter one side of a single slice of bread and stick butter side down in skillet. Add 2 slices of cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, fried egg, and 2 slices of gouda cheese. Spread 1 Tablespoon of butter on second slice of bread and add it to top of sandwich, butter side up. Cook sandwich for about 4 minutes on medium heat and then use a spatula to flip it to the other side. Cook an additional 3 minutes on the other side and serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen