Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after leukemia battle

Comedian Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57 after battling leukemia, TMZ reports.

Murphy is the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy and is known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show.” He appeared in some of Dave Chappelle’s most memorable skits, including the night he partied with Prince.

He also co-starred in “Are We There Yet,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”

He passed away in a New York City hospital, according to his manager. He had been undergoing chemotherapy.