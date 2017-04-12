Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after leukemia battle

Posted 1:33 PM, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:46PM, April 12, 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actor Charlie Murphy arrives at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Comedian Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57 after battling leukemia, TMZ reports.

Murphy is the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy and is known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show.”  He appeared in some of Dave Chappelle’s most memorable skits, including the night he partied with Prince.

He also co-starred in “Are We There Yet,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”

He passed away in a New York City hospital, according to his manager. He had been undergoing chemotherapy.