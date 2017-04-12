× Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo plays with Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX – Apparently Tony Romo is trading in one professional sport for another!

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban let the former Cowboys quarterback suit up with his team before their final home game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Before the game started, Romo told the crowd, “This is an honor I could never have dreamed of. It’s a little embarrassing, but I tell you what I’m very lucky. Thank you, Dallas. I love you.”

Unfortunately, Romo’s NBA career was short-lived, and he left the court to sit next to Cuban after the pregame presentation.

Cuban told ESPN if he had it his way, Romo would have actually played in the game. He said he approached NBA commissioner Adam Silver with the idea, but Silver told Cuban if he signed Romo the contract would not be honored.

The Mavericks have a 32-49 record this season, and they play their final game tonight at 7 p.m. They will not make the playoffs.

Our opening video that ran tonight…with a few special clips added in! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/8tpJpElWPO — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017

When you run into friends at your temp job. #9 🎥 via @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/y8WuymSdX5 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 12, 2017