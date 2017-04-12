× Former Purdue football player killed in his hometown

ELIZABETH, New Jersey — Former Purdue football player, Michael Eargle, 28, was shot and killed in his hometown late Tuesday afternoon according to the Elizabeth Police Department.

The shooting occurred in a busy section of downtown just blocks away from City Hall and Elizabeth police headquarters just before 5 p.m..

Eargle played two seasons for the Boilermaker’s at the cornerback position from 2010 – 2011 .

He came to Purdue from Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania, graduating in 2012.

Eargle had been employed with the Elizabeth city housing authority.