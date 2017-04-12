Indiana lawmakers belt out their best songs for ‘Hoosier Idol’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – They belted out their best for a worthy cause.

Indiana lawmakers showed off their “hidden talents” Tuesday night during “Hoosier Idol” at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. The event benefits Mental Health America of Indiana.

Our Gabby Gonzalez served as one of the judges.

Performers included Attorney General Curtis Hill, who showed off his Elvis impersonation, and State Sen. Mike Delph. In the end, it was State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. who took home the coveted crown of “Hoosier Idol.”

The event included a silent auction before the entertainment began.

Thanks to @MHAofINDIANA for a great night! Mental health support is a noble cause & I am honored to be a part! @Brian_Bosma @Gabby_Gonzalez — Mike Delph (@MikeDelph) April 12, 2017

Thanks to all who came out to #HoosierIdol17 in support of Mental Health America of Indiana! We sincerely appreciate each of you. — MHA of Indiana (@MHAofINDIANA) April 12, 2017

Supporting Mental Health America & all their great work at #HoosierIdol pic.twitter.com/gP0I5yktld — Eric Holcomb (@HolcombForIN) April 12, 2017