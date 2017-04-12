Indiana lawmakers belt out their best songs for ‘Hoosier Idol’

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – They belted out their best for a worthy cause.
Indiana lawmakers showed off their “hidden talents” Tuesday night during “Hoosier Idol” at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. The event benefits Mental Health America of Indiana.
Our Gabby Gonzalez served as one of the judges.
Performers included Attorney General Curtis Hill, who showed off his Elvis impersonation, and State Sen. Mike Delph. In the end, it was State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. who took home the coveted crown of “Hoosier Idol.”
The event included a silent auction before the entertainment began.