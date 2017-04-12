Indianapolis woman celebrates 100th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is celebrating her centennial birthday today!

Margaret Schroedle has been a resident at Clearwater Commons for the past two and a half years, and today her friends threw her a party with cake and punch to celebrate.

She loves to socialize and have been a member of the Red Hat Society since moving to Clearwater Commons.

Margaret tells FOX59 that she attributes her longevity to getting lots of rest, and she enjoys napping. But when she is awake, her friends call her “Speedy Gonzalez,” and she zooms through the halls in her walker.

Happy 100th birthday, Margaret!