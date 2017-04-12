× RECIPE: BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Chili Rub Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

3 pound boneless blade/shoulder pork roast or sirloin roast (Kim used sirloin)

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 – 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (corn, soybean or canola)

½ cup lower-sodium chicken broth

Favorite bottled BBQ sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Softened salted butter

Sourdough bread

Monterey Jack-Cheddar Cheese slices

For the pulled pork: Line a 9×13-inch baking pan with foil and place the pork in the pan. In a small bowl, whisk together chili powder, salt and cayenne. Rub the mixture over all sides of the pork, pressing it to adhere to the pork. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Add rubbed pork and brown on all sides, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the pork to a slow cooker.

Add broth to the hot skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Add broth/bit mixture to slow cooker, cover and cook until the pork is very tender, about 6 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high.

Transfer cooked pork to a cutting board and let rest 10 minutes. Use two forks to shred into bite-sized pieces. Moisten/season with cooking juices if desired (or mix cooked, shredded pork with a little favorite BBQ sauce.) Makes 8 to 10 servings pulled pork.

For ONE Grilled Cheese Pulled Pork Sandwich: Spread 1 tablespoon softened butter on 1 slice sourdough bread and place that side down in skillet over medium or medium-low heat. Top with 1 thin slice Co-Jack cheese and ¼ to 1/3 cup BBQ pulled pork (not too much or it won’t stay in grilled sandwich). Top with 2nd thin slice cheese and 2nd bread slice. Spread 1 tablespoon butter on top.

Cook until bottom slice is toasted and grilled thoroughly. Flip very carefully, press lightly, and grill/cook until toasted and browned, but not burned. Cheese should be melted, too. Makes 1 sandwich.

Recipe courtesy IndianaPork.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RND CD