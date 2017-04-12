× RECIPE: Cuban-Style Sandwich

Cuban-Style Sandwich

Mojo Marinated Pork Tenderloin (For Cuban-Style Sandwich)

2 – 2 ½ pounds pork tenderloin (2 tenderloins), each cut in half

2 tablespoons olive oil

Mojo Marinade

1 cup orange juice

½ cup lime juice

4 tablespoons finely minced garlic

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon ground coriander (optional)

In a large bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients. Place pork tenderloin halves in a shallow baking dish and pour all mojo marinade over them. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour. Longer marinating means more flavor!

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Add olive oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear pork tenderloin halves on all sides, approximately 4-5 minutes per side. Place seared tenderloin on large rimmed baking sheet in oven and roast until pork reaches 145 degrees with a digital thermometer. Remove pork and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Cuban-Style Sandwich

2 slices Cuban bread or submarine roll or other bread/roll with soft inside and slightly crispy outside (don’t use French baguette)

Yellow mustard

2 thin Swiss cheese slices

2-3 thin slices cooked Mojo marinated pork tenderloin (recipe above)

1 thin slice ham

Long slices dill pickle

Softened butter

Spread insides of both slices of bread/roll with yellow mustard. Place 1 thin slice Swiss cheese over both slices. Place several slices Mojo-marinated pork tenderloin and 1 slice ham over one side. Top with several slices dill pickle. Top with other slice cheese/bread and press firmly. Spread softened butter on both outsides of bread and place in medium-heat skillet, pressing down firmly while cooking until hot and browned, then flip and cook other side. (Or you can cook in a panini maker.) Slice and enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of PorkBeInspired.com and IndianaPork.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD