RECIPE: Deviled Eggs with Ham

RECIPE:
Creamy Three Onion Eggs
12 hard-cooked large eggs
Ω cup reduced fat, light mayonnaise
4 ounces 1/3-less fat cream cheese
2 teaspoons champagne vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons very finely chopped white onion
2 tablespoons very finely chopped green onion
1 tablespoon very finely minced fresh chives
1/8 teaspoon salt
Dash ground black pepper
Chopped fresh dill, chives or green onions for garnish
Cut the eggs lengthwise in half. Scoop out the yolk and place in medium bowl. (Be careful not to damage the white halves.) Mash the yolks with a fork. Add mayonnaise, cream cheese, vinegar and mustard and stir to thoroughly combine. Add onions, chives, salt and pepper and stir well. Place filling in the whites using a small spoon or pipe in with a pastry bag and decorative tube. Garnish as desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container.
Estimated prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 to 30 minutes for cooking eggs*
Servings: 24 halves (12 servings of 2 halves each)
Difficulty rating: Easy
RECIPE:
Creamy Three Onion Eggs
12 hard-cooked large eggs
Ω cup reduced fat, light mayonnaise
4 ounces 1/3-less fat cream cheese
2 teaspoons champagne vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons very finely chopped white onion
2 tablespoons very finely chopped green onion
1 tablespoon very finely minced fresh chives
1/8 teaspoon salt
Dash ground black pepper
Chopped fresh dill, chives or green onions for garnish
Cut the eggs lengthwise in half. Scoop out the yolk and place in medium bowl. (Be careful not to damage the white halves.) Mash the yolks with a fork. Add mayonnaise, cream cheese, vinegar and mustard and stir to thoroughly combine. Add onions, chives, salt and pepper and stir well. Place filling in the whites using a small spoon or pipe in with a pastry bag and decorative tube. Garnish as desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container.
Estimated prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 to 30 minutes for cooking eggs*
Servings: 24 halves (12 servings of 2 halves each)
Difficulty rating: Easy
Deviled Eggs with Ham
- 1 dozen large eggs, hard-cooked, peeled and halved
- 2/3 to ¾ cup very finely diced/chopped ham
- ¼ to 1/3 cup light mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- Finely chopped green onions or chives, garnish
Mash egg yolks in a medium bowl until mostly smashed. Add ham, mayonnaise, relish and mustard and stir until thoroughly blended. Drop deviled egg mixture into white halves, then sprinkle with green onions or chives. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to enjoy.
Makes 24 deviled egg halves.
Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD