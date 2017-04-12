× RECIPE: Deviled Eggs with Ham

Deviled Eggs with Ham

1 dozen large eggs, hard-cooked, peeled and halved

2/3 to ¾ cup very finely diced/chopped ham

¼ to 1/3 cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Finely chopped green onions or chives, garnish

Mash egg yolks in a medium bowl until mostly smashed. Add ham, mayonnaise, relish and mustard and stir until thoroughly blended. Drop deviled egg mixture into white halves, then sprinkle with green onions or chives. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to enjoy.

Makes 24 deviled egg halves.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD