RECIPE: Havarti, Ham & Strawberry Jam Grilled Cheese

Havarti, Ham & Strawberry Jam Grilled Cheese

2-3 tablespoons softened salted butter

2 slices favorite bread (Kim used hearty whole-grain bread)

2 thin slices Havarti cheese

1 big slice favorite spiral or deli ham

1 tablespoon strawberry preserves

Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of first slice of bread. Place in skillet over medium (or medium-low) heat. Place 1 slice Havarti over bread in skillet. Add ham slice, then 2nd slice of Havarti. Spread strawberry jam on one side of other bread slice and flip onto sandwich in skillet. Lightly spread 1 tablespoon butter over top of that bread slice and press slightly. Cook until bottom side is toasted and cooked, but not burned. Flip carefully and continue cooking until other side is toasted/grilled. Enjoy immediately. Makes 1 sandwich.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD