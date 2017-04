Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a growing shortage of certified nursing assistants (CNAs) across the nation, and jobs are available right now.

Learn more about the role of a CNA and what it takes to become one in this week's Angela Answers featuring Jenna Tadros, a recruiter with American Senior Communities, and Harvetta Wright-Mims, a certified CNA trainer.

Classes are available statewide. For more information, contact Jenna Tadros at 317-788-2500 Ext. 634 or via email, JennaTadros@ASCSeniorCare.com.