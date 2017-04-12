× Shower and t-storm chances increase into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been a nice day with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s this afternoon after a chilly start in the low 40s.

Tonight will bring lows in the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will start out sunny but clouds will build in through the day. The chance of rain is highest across northern Indiana but a few showers may creep south into Indy and other parts of central Indiana through the early evening hours. Highs will be in the low 70s with light south winds.

Friday’s highs will reach the mid-70s with a chance of showers or t-storms. Even warmer weather is expected on Saturday as temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Easter Sunday looks to be the wettest of the weekend as showers and thunderstorms move in, mainly in the afternoon and evening along a cold front. It may be a good idea to have those Easter egg hunts earlier in the day as the rain chances go up through the day. Highs will be in the low 70s. –Danielle Dozier