The big bounce, temperatures jump Wednesday and the warmest spell of 2017 is on the way

BIG BOUNCE

What a terrific Wednesday and how about the jump from the chill in the morning to the warmth in the afternoon! Temperatures jumped over 30-degrees since from early Wednesday morning AM. The biggest rise – in Bloomington (+35°) and Terre Haute (+32°)

Dry air and the higher April sun angle add tot he warm up. Wednesday was the 4th straight day above normal.