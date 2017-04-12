× Tipton Police arrest 20-year-old man for allegedly making ‘Molotov Cocktail’

TIPTON, Ind. – Police in Tipton have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly making a “Molotov Cocktail.”

Alexander Kelley, 20, of Tipton, was arrested after police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of N. East St. on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival to the scene, authorities met with a witness and learned of an attempted arson attempt. The witness reportedly described seeing a “fireball” rise into the sky near the house.

Outside of a house, officers collected pieces of a destruction device known as a “Molotov Cocktail.” In the house, officers reportedly collected further evidence in reference to making destructive devices.

Kelley was arrested on charges of arson, manufacturing a destructive device and detonating a destructive device. He was booked into Tipton County Jail where he remains without a bond.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Tipton Police at 765-675-2152.