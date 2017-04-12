Indy Unsolved: Family waits 3 years for justice after man is murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis family is making a plea for justice.

Three years ago, 47-year-old Trent Wilson was gunned down outside a motorcycle club on 25th Street. To this day, no one has been held accountable for the deadly east side shooting.

The man’s family received the devastating news in the middle of the night in April 2014.

“Every single day I see the scene in my head, every single day,” said the victim’s daughter Brytani Wilson. “I still can’t function. I’ve been depressed ever since this happened.”

“This is not like a broken table. This is a broken heart that can’t be healed. They say time heals, but how long is that supposed to take?” said the victim’s niece Diamond Brown.

The family says Wilson helped break up a fight involving a friend and had been walking to his car when he was shot from behind. Police reports show dozens of people were taken into custody for interviews, but to this day the killer remains free.

“It eats at me. His kids get to see him and I can’t see my daddy,” said Wilson. “There’s no justice. What happened? A busload of people was taken downtown and what happened? Nothing.”

Across the street from the scene of the murder, a sign hangs outside a church calling for an end to the city’s killing and violence, but Wilson’s loved ones say that will only happen if killers are held accountable for their actions, starting with families like theirs.

“It kills me and it’s not right because my uncle was a good man,” said Brown.

“Give us some peace so we can sleep easy. I haven’t slept peacefully in three years,” said Wilson.

The family is holding a small vigil in honor of the victim at the scene Wednesday night. In the meantime, anyone with information is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.