Bill requiring DNA samples from suspects arrested for felonies goes to governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill requiring DNA to be collected from suspects arrested on felony charges is awaiting Gov. Eric Holcomb’s approval.

Senate Enrolled Act 332 successfully passed through the general assembly. It requires all individuals arrested for a felony to submit a DNA sample via cheek swab along with fingerprints, photographs and other data during the booking process. Once probable cause has been determined, the DNA profile will be run through the state’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), and compared to other profiles in the database.

Currently, Indiana law only allows for the swab to be taken after a felony conviction.

“DNA profiling is an accurate, widely used tool that will help law enforcement solve crimes and convict those who are responsible,” said Sen. Erin Houchin (R-Salem), the bill’s author. “SEA 322 will give law enforcement the tools necessary to bring more criminals to justice for their crimes and bring peace to victims and their families.”

State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) said the bill will help make law enforcement more effective.

“Our law enforcement officers work tirelessly to ensure that our communities are safe,” Merritt said. “I am grateful for all of the work the General Assembly has done to provide our officers and prosecutors with another tool to find and convict those responsible for crimes.”

Indiana will become the 31st state to allow DNA samples to be collected from suspects charged with felonies if Gov. Holcomb signs the bill.