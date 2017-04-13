× Extensive road repair project coming to State Road 32 in Delaware and Randolph counties this summer

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Drivers who travel State Road 32 through Delaware and Randolph counties this summer should be prepared for lengthy travel delays due to road construction.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has awarded a $2.3 million paving contract to contractors to repair and resurface more than 13 miles of State Road 32 in both Delaware and Randolph counties.

Crews will remove and replace 1 1/2 inches of surface pavement between Selma and Winchester, excluding a section shared with State Road 1 through Farmland.

Workers are scheduled to install construction zone signs in late June or early July, which will be followed by concrete work to modernize curb ramps to meet ADA standards and specifications. This work may require some temporary traffic lane and parking restrictions near intersections.

State Road 32 will remain open to traffic during milling and paving, which is currently scheduled to begin in August. Drivers will be directed around the work sites.

All work on the project is expected to be complete by late November.