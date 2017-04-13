× Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor named grand marshal of 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Governor Holcomb announced that Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor will be the grand marshal of 2017 IPL 500 Festival parade, the IndyStar reports.

The parade will take place Saturday, May 27 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holcomb made the announcement during a ceremony this morning in which he presented her with the Sacehm Award, Indiana’s highest honor. He said Kor’s life proves there are no limits to forgiveness and human decency.

The 83-year-old Jewish native of Romania was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. Kor and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments under Nazi doctor Josef Mengele before their liberation in 1945.

The Sachem Award is being given to Kor, who founded the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors museum in Terre Haute in 1985.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Kor’s selection last month, saying she’s a living embodiment of true compassion who has fought against bigotry and hatred.