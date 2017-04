× Hundreds of customers in multiple Indiana counties without power Thursday morning

A power outage affecting several Indiana counties left more than 3,400 customers without power Thursday morning.

According to Duke Energy, the outages include parts of Howard, Clinton, Carroll and Tipton counties. Howard had the most outages with more than 2,000.

Duke Energy said it was still assessing the cause of the outages. The utility hoped to have power back on by 11 a.m.