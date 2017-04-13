× IMPD arrests man wanted for multiple burglaries across city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have arrested a suspect who is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries across the city.

Jeffrey Laswell, 26, has been charged with burglary after authorities reportedly caught him carrying out items from an apartment in the 3600 block of Wingate Terrace on Wednesday.

Detectives were working on a series of burglaries that had occurred in Spanish Oaks apartments on the far east side when they were contacted by investigators from the northwest district. Authorities from the northwest district had reportedly developed a possible suspect and tracked their vehicle to Spanish Oaks apartment complex.

The detectives from the two districts reportedly coordinated together and implemented a surveillance plan to monitor the suspect.

On Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. during surveillance, authorities witnessed Laswell allegedly casing different apartments at Spanish Oaks. At around 7:00 p.m., the suspect was observed by police carrying items away from an apartment.

According to a police report, Laswell was arrested after a foot pursuit through Spanish Oaks apartment complex.

The homeowner was located and verified her apartment was burglarized.

Laswell was preliminary charged with burglary and was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477