Indianapolis memorial service set for David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A memorial service for Dorothy Mengering will take place in Indianapolis Saturday.

Mengering, David Letterman’s mother, died peacefully at her Carmel home on Monday.

Mourners can celebrate her life during a calling at Second Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A service will follow at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be private.

Mengering became known to the world after appearing in “Dave’s Mom” segments on Letterman’s “The Late Show.” Remotely from her Carmel kitchen, she would her son try to guess what kinds of pies she had baked for Thanksgiving. She also appeared many times on Mother’s Day and her birthday, deadpanning Top 10 Lists that often made fun of her son.

The former IU business student also covered the Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, Nagano, Japan and Salt Lake City, Utah. Her assignments included interviews with big-name athletes and spectators.

Contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, the Indiana Youth Group and the ALIVE Rescue.