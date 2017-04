MUNCIE, Ind. – The board at Muncie Community Schools has voted to close three elementary schools.

The vote came down to 3-2 at a meeting Thursday night.

The decision comes as legislators consider a state takeover of the school corporation.

Muncie School board votes to close only 3 schools instead of the 4 originally outlined Tuesday. Northside Middle will stay open for now. pic.twitter.com/CIYVXl4sy1 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 14, 2017

