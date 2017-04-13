North Central alumnus’ plea for new kidney leads to donation chain among strangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It all started with one story on FOX59.com a year ago. A North Central grad who's now a professor in Kentucky needed a kidney transplant. A total stranger who saw the story stepped up. Fast forward a year later to a kidney donation chain that's saved at least three lives.

“I couldn’t sleep one night and I was like ‘I really need to go to bed,’ but I kept scrolling. And there was this picture of David that popped up on your news station on Facebook,” donor Kate Griggs said.

One story started the cycle. The next day, Kate reached out to the family of David Scott after learning he needed a lifesaving kidney transplant. The 30-year-old’s life changed in one trip to the hospital after learning he had end stage renal failure.

"It just blows my mind. I would like to think if I were in their shoes I'd have a similar impulse but I have no idea whether I would," said David.

By the time Kate finished her donor process, David already had a donor--his coworker Clay was a match. But Kate was still committed, so she donated to a stranger. And that woman's husband paid it forward and donated his kidney to another man.

"With everything else that's going on in the world and the country it really speaks to a surprising goodness that a lot of people have," David said.

For Kate, this journey has given her purpose. She started the Indiana Living Donors group on Facebook. She sends care packages to other people before they donate.

"I’m so thankful that I saw your story that night. It changed my life. It changed two other people’s lives that received kidneys."

April is National Donate Life Month. If you'd like to learn more about being a living donor click here.