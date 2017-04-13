× One of the most extensive and expensive INDOT resurfacing projects to begin next week in northern Indiana

BOONE, CLINTON & TIPPECANOE COUNTIES, Ind. – One of the most expensive and extensive interstate repaving and repair projects is set to get underway next week in northern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that work will begin Monday, April 17th, on a $47.2 million project to patch and resurface Interstate 65 that spans across three counties of Boone, Clinton and Tippecanoe counties.

Nighttime lane closures will vary between the hours of 6 p.m. until 8 a.m each day with some scheduled weekend work included.

The project on I-65 includes patching and resurfacing of nearly 100 miles of interstate in both directions from one mile south of U.S. 52 in Lebanon to nearly 3.5 miles south of State Road 38 in Lafayette, and will also include replacing the decks on the State Road 47 Bridge and on Tippecanoe County Road 900 and 1000 East Bridges over I-65.

That project, while done in conjunction with the work on I-65, was not factored into the paving bid of the interstate.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by October of 2018.