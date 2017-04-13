× Overnight lane closures on Interstate 69 planned for next week for bridge painting

FISHERS, Ind. — Contractors for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plan to temporarily close lanes on Interstate 69 during the overnight hours next week to paint the westbound 106th Street bridge at the newly constructed Exit 204 roundabout interchange in Fishers.

The new roundabout interchange was opened to traffic in December 2016, but some remaining temperature-sensitive work such as bridge painting and landscaping has been scheduled to be completed this spring.

This work is dependent on favorable weather conditions and schedules are subject to change:

Monday, April 17 – up to three right lanes of northbound I-69 will be closed will be closed.

Tuesday, April 18 – up to three left lanes of northbound I-69 and one left lane of southbound I-69 will be closed.

Wednesday, April 19 – up to three left lanes of southbound I-69 and one left lane of northbound I-69 will be closed.

Thursday, April 20 – up to three right lanes of southbound I-69 will be closed.

Friday, April 21 – one left lane of northbound and southbound I-69 will be closed.

For more information about the new I-69 interchange at 106th Street, drivers can go to http://www.in.gov/indot/3399.htm.