Police: Car ends up in Westfield retention pond after apparent robbery attempt

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A car crashed into a retention pond Wednesday night in Westfield after an apparent robbery in which shots were fired, police say.

Police found the car in the area of Sanibel Circle and Captiva Way. The driver and her young child both got out of the vehicle before it became completely submerged. They weren’t hurt, police said.

The woman told them that a man approached her in the parking lot of Kroger, 17447 Carey Road, and tried to rob her. He then got into the passenger side of a white four-door car and took off.

The woman followed the car; she said several shots were fired at her vehicle near State Road 32/Gunther Boulevard and the 17700 block of Captiva Way.

Police said the woman apparently lost control of the car and ended up in the pond.

The case remains under investigation. Police released photos of the car involved. The suspect was described as a black male with short hair. He was 5’6” to 5’7” and approximately 260 pounds. The man wore a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Westfield police.