Police: Kokomo man arrested for child molestation and battery

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo have arrested a man in connection with molesting and battering children.

Michael Dennis, of Kokomo, was arrested Wednesday on charges of child molestation and battery on a juvenile.

According to court documents, this investigation began in the summer of 2016 after a child Services employee interviewed an 8-year-old girl.

The girl said Dennis allegedly molested her during the summer of 2013. She included a hand-drawn picture indicating to investigators where Dennis had touched her.

During Oct. of 2016, Dennis allegedly whipped another young girl with a belt. Investigators were alerted and opened up a subsequent investigation.

Authorities arrested Dennis Wednesday and charged him with child molestation and battery on a juvenile, both felonies. He was transported to the Howard County Jail.