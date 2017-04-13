Showers today, mainly north of Indy with pleasant temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning everyone! We are starting off with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are comfortable around 50.

A disturbance will pass through northern Indiana around midday bringing showers mainly north of I-70.

It won't be an all day washout but a few showers could reach as far south as Indianapolis.

We continue to track rain chances for the next several days. Some egg hunts may be impacted by rain Sunday morning but there will also be dry periods on the holiday.

Afternoon highs are warming up through Saturday, climbing back into the upper 70s. Sunday will be a little cooler with temperatures dipping back to near 70.