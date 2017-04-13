Take a virtual ride on Mystic Timbers, the new wooden roller coaster at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio – Feel the need for a thrill?

This new ride may just do the trick.

Kings Island gave a sneak peek this week at its new “Mystic Timbers,” a 109-foot-tall wooden roller coaster. The park posted a video to Facebook Wednesday giving people a look at how it feels to take a ride.

The roller coaster includes a 3,265-foot-long track with speeds of up to 53 mph. Riders will traverse “16 airtime hills through wooded terrain and over water,” according to the park.

The ride also includes a tantalizing mystery: “What’s in the shed?” The park describes Mystic Timbers as a “story-driven attraction” that can accommodate up to 1,200 riders per hour.

Mystic Timbers is the 16th roller coaster at Kings Island and the park’s fourth wooden one. The amusement park boasts a combined total of 18,804 feet of wooden coaster track—the most of any theme park in the world.

The ride debuts on Saturday, April 15.

Pennsylvania-based Great Coasters International Inc. designed the ride; the company also created wooden roller coasters at amusement parks in California, Minnesota and Missouri.