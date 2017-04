× Tipton High School teacher arrested on multiple child seduction charges

TIPTON, Ind.– A Tipton High School teacher has been arrested on child seduction charges, police say.

Beau L. Engle is facing 10 counts of child seduction, a level 5 felony.

Police say he’s being held at the Tipton County Jail without bond. The investigation, which involves a student at the high school, is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.