TRAFFIC: I-69 Closed in Delaware County between S.R. 332 & S.R. 32

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The north and southbound lanes of I-69 are closed at this hour due to a serious traffic accident involving a tanker truck.

The tanker rolled over in the median at the 238 mile marker near W. Division Rd. in Delaware County. The closure is between State Rd. 332 to the north, and State Rd. 32 to the south. The truck was hauling ethanol, which is leaking into the median, prompting the shutdown. The remaining ethanol will have to be off-loaded into another tanker before the wrecked truck can be up-righted, according to Indiana State Police. Hazmat crews at the scene are advising that it could take hours to off-load the overturned tanker.

Northbound I-69 traffic is temporarily being diverted onto State Rd. 67 at Daleville, and southbound traffic is being diverted onto State Rd. 332 at Muncie, as fire crews at the scene work to stop the leak.

There were no injuries in the crash, however motorists should seek an alternate route due to the closure.