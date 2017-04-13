× Warmest spell of 2017 begins; Rain will fall at times through Easter

WARM SPELL BEGINS

Temperatures returned to the 70’s Thursday afternoon reaching 76° in Indianapolis. This ties for the second warmest of 2017 and just four days (Sunday) after reaching the warmest of the year of 77°.

April 2017 is running 11-degrees warmer than April 2016 to date and ranks among the warmest 18% on record.

It will get even warmer as temperatures are forecast to run 15-degrees above average through Saturday and completing the longest 70 spell since mid October.

SOME RAIN BUT MORE DRY HOURS

The threat of showers and even a few thunderstorms comes along with the warmth but we are not expecting ‘washout’ conditions at any time even on Easter Sunday. Rainfall is likely each day but the coverage will be minimal. As we get closer to the weekend the timing is becoming more clear with the peak rainfall coverage trending toward the overnight hours – great news.

Coverage will reach 28% of the area overnight Friday into Saturday morning then drops sharply by afternoon. Coverage creeps up again overnight Saturday into Sunday morning to 28% coverage then slips briefly before rainfall is most likely coming Sunday, late afternoon to evening returning to 30%. Bottom line – MANY rain-free hours are coming despite the fact rainfall is possible.

I’m posting below the SREF ensemble (multi-member models) forecast of rainfall and the in-house ‘rainfall coverage’ forecast below. Also below, the latest surface forecast map at 2 PM Sunday. A new line of showers and t-storms is to develop as a front sags through the state and during peak heating of the day.